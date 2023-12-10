Tyler Allgeier will be facing the 10th-best rushing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Allgeier has 492 rushing yards on 143 attempts (41.0 ypg), and has three rushing TDs. Allgeier also has reeled in 12 passes for 83 yards (6.9 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Buccaneers

Allgeier vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 3 GP / 79.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 79.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have let two opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Buccaneers have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Allgeier will face the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense this week. The Buccaneers give up 99 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have totaled nine touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 12th in the NFL in that category.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the rushing yards over in five of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Falcons, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 48.9% of the time while running 51.1%.

He has carried the ball in 143 of his team's 386 total rushing attempts this season (37.0%).

Allgeier has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has 14.3% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 29 red zone rushing carries (48.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -9 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

