The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off in a Week 14 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Van Jefferson find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has also added 14 receptions for 164 yards. He's been targeted 31 times, resulting in 16.4 yards per game.

Jefferson, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 2 1 13 0

Rep Van Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.