The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have shot at a 36.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Samford Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, Alabama A&M has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Samford Bulldogs sit at 74th.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs' 65.6 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.9 the Samford Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 73.9 points, Alabama A&M is 1-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 away.

At home, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.9).

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M drained fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule