Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Chilton County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holtville High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Billingsley School at Isabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Loachapoka High School at Maplesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11

7:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Academy at Chilton Christian Academy