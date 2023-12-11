Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capela had 15 points and 16 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 125-114 loss versus the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Capela's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.8 12.1 Rebounds 10.5 10.5 11.3 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 22.4 24.7 PR -- 21.3 23.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Nuggets

Capela has taken 8.1 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 8.7% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Nuggets are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.6 points per contest.

The Nuggets give up 43 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.8 per contest, eighth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 26 12 11 0 0 0 0 12/2/2022 31 12 11 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.