If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Dale County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

G.W. Long High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Dale County High School