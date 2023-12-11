Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Elmore County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hope Christian School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holtville High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dale Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
