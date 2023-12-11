Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Hale County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale County High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.