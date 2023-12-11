Hawks vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (14-9) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Hawks have also lost three games in a row. The matchup's point total is 238.5.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and ALT2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|238.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points in 13 of 21 games this season.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 244.7, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Atlanta has put together a 5-16-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have won in three of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info
Hawks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|6
|26.1%
|113.6
|235.8
|110.6
|233.1
|223.4
|Hawks
|13
|61.9%
|122.2
|235.8
|122.5
|233.1
|237.9
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (4-8-0) than at home (1-8-0).
- The Hawks' 122.2 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 110.6 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 5-12 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|5-16
|2-4
|13-8
|Nuggets
|8-15
|6-12
|10-13
Hawks vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Hawks
|Nuggets
|122.2
|113.6
|2
|14
|5-12
|5-1
|9-8
|6-0
|122.5
|110.6
|27
|7
|4-1
|8-12
|4-1
|13-7
