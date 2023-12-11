High school basketball is happening today in Lauderdale County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brooks High School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Florence High School