Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lee County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dadeville High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11

6:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Loachapoka High School at Maplesville High School