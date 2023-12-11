Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Macon County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notasulga High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
