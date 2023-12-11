The Denver Nuggets (14-9) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Hawks have also lost three games in a row.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Hawks 118 - Nuggets 117

Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2.5)

Hawks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.2)

Hawks (-0.2) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.5

The Hawks (5-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 34.8% of the time, 11.0% less often than the Nuggets (8-15-0) this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Atlanta is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 6-12 ATS record Denver racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (61.9% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (43.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 3-6, while the Nuggets are 12-7 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are second-best in the NBA offensively (122.2 points scored per game) but fourth-worst on defense (122.5 points allowed).

Atlanta collects 45 rebounds per game and concede 44.3 boards, ranking ninth and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 25.1 assists per game, the Hawks are 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 19th in the league in committing them (13.7 per game). It is fifth-best in forcing them (15.1 per game).

The Hawks make 13.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.9% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

