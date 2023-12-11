How to Watch Samford vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- The Samford Bulldogs make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Samford has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Samford Bulldogs are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 238th.
- The Samford Bulldogs score only 3.8 more points per game (87.8) than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (84.0).
- Samford is 6-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Samford put up 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did in away games (75.7).
- The Samford Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.0 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
- At home, Samford drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|W 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|W 128-82
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
