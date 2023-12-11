The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Samford Stats Insights

The Samford Bulldogs make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Samford has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 238th.

The Samford Bulldogs score only 3.8 more points per game (87.8) than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (84.0).

Samford is 6-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Samford put up 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did in away games (75.7).

The Samford Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.0 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).

At home, Samford drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule