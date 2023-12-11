The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Samford Bulldogs make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Samford has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Samford Bulldogs are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 238th.
  • The Samford Bulldogs score only 3.8 more points per game (87.8) than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (84.0).
  • Samford is 6-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Samford put up 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did in away games (75.7).
  • The Samford Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.0 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
  • At home, Samford drained 0.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.7). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T W 101-83 Pete Hanna Center
11/30/2023 Louisiana W 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 LaGrange W 128-82 Pete Hanna Center
12/11/2023 Alabama A&M - Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Belmont - Pete Hanna Center
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

