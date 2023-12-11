Samford vs. Alabama A&M December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) face the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 13.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
Samford vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|59th
|82.0
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|244th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|88.2
|360th
|140th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|30.2
|295th
|92nd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|61st
|33rd
|9.7
|3pt Made
|4.0
|353rd
|17th
|18.3
|Assists
|10.4
|324th
|299th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|15.8
|357th
