If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Shelby County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midfield High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11

5:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Montevallo High School