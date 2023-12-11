Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Sumter County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Sumter County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University Charter School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
