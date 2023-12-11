There are two matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Caykur Rizespor playing MKE Ankaragucu.

We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's Super Lig action right here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Caykur Rizespor

Caykur Rizespor travels to take on MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+115)

MKE Ankaragucu (+115) Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+250)

Caykur Rizespor (+250) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Konyaspor vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor is on the road to take on Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Konyaspor (+125)

Konyaspor (+125) Underdog: Sivasspor (+225)

Sivasspor (+225) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.