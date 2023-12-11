Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pickens Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 11

4:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hale County High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

University Charter School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School