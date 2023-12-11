When the Miami Dolphins meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, Tyreek Hill will be up against a Titans pass defense featuring Roger McCreary. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 219.6 18.3 1 12 15.90

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Tyreek Hill vs. Roger McCreary Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill's team-leading 1,481 yards as a receiver have come on 93 receptions (out of 127 targets) with 12 touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Miami is the top team in the league, with 3,421 (285.1 per game).

The Dolphins average the second-most points in the league, 32.0 per game.

Miami, which is averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 20th in the league.

The Dolphins have made 51 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the league. They throw the ball 44.7% of the time in the red zone.

Roger McCreary & the Titans' Defense

Roger McCreary has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 49 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has given up 2,770 total passing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 26th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

So far this year, the Titans are 15th in the NFL in points allowed (21.3 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (337.0 per game).

Tennessee has allowed seven players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyreek Hill vs. Roger McCreary Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Roger McCreary Rec. Targets 127 45 Def. Targets Receptions 93 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1481 49 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 123.4 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 604 4.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 2.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 12 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.