Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Autauga County, Alabama today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holtville High School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autaugaville High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
