Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Butler County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Calhoun High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Luverne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
