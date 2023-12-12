Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert Heights High School at Phil Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Phil Cambell, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bay High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Leighton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
