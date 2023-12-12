If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colbert Heights High School at Phil Campbell High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12

6:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Phil Cambell, AL

Phil Cambell, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bay High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Colbert County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Tharptown High School