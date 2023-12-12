Support your favorite local high school basketball team in DeKalb County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sylvania High School at Plainview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Rainsville, AL

Rainsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

New Life Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Rainsville, AL

Rainsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Asbury High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at North Sand Mountain High School