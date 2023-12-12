Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in DeKalb County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sylvania High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Life Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
