Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Elmore County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holtville High School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Life Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbeville Christian Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
