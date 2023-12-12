Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Springs School at Jefferson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Birmingham High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinson Valley High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.