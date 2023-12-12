Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: New Market, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Bible School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Mae Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
