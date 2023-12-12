There is high school basketball action in Marengo County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sweet Water High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Marengo High School