Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Mobile County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murphy High School at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vancleave High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Semmes, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamson High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citronelle High School at John Leflore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
