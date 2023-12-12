Player prop bet options for Filip Forsberg, Travis Konecny and others are available when the Nashville Predators host the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Nashville's most productive offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 10 assists to total 22 points (0.8 per game).

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Roman Josi has six goals and 16 assists for Nashville.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 2 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 1 2 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Konecny's 24 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and eight assists in 27 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 9 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 7 2 0 2 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 2 2 2

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Travis Sanheim is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 20 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 17 assists in 27 games.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 9 1 1 2 1 at Coyotes Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 0 0 5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.