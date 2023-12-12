Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Randolph County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Handley High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
