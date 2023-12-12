Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Saint Clair County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ragland High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pell City High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
