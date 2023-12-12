Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Talladega County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ragland High School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama School for the Deaf at Donoho School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lineville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
