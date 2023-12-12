High school basketball competition in Talladega County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ragland High School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama School for the Deaf at Donoho School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Central High School of Clay County

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Lineville, AL

Lineville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winterboro High School at Vincent Middle-High School