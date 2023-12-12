Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Blocton High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul W. Bryant High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
