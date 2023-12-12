If you reside in Walker County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Dora High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Haleyville High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Corner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Dora, AL

Dora, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Gordo High School