A pair of struggling squads square off when the UAB Blazers (4-5) visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blazers will look to halt a three-game losing run versus the Bulldogs, who have lost three in a row.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 37.9% from the field, eight% lower than the 45.9% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 87th.

The Bulldogs' 68.4 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blazers allow to opponents.

Alabama A&M has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 76.2 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M put up 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.9).

Alabama A&M made more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule