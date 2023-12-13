The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UAB Blazers (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Blazers have also lost three games in a row. The point total is set at 152.5 in the matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Bulldogs All-Access Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -11.5 152.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points in four of nine outings.

Alabama A&M's games this year have had a 156.2-point total on average, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Alabama A&M has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Alabama A&M has been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and has walked away with the win one time (12.5%) in those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have been at least a +475 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama A&M has a 17.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 5 62.5% 72.6 141 76.2 164 146.5 Alabama A&M 4 44.4% 68.4 141 87.8 164 148.5

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 68.4 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blazers give up.

When it scores more than 76.2 points, Alabama A&M is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 Alabama A&M 4-5-0 3-5 5-4-0

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Alabama A&M 17-2 Home Record 9-8 7-5 Away Record 5-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

