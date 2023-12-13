The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Alabama State matchup in this article.

Alabama State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-20.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-20.5) 144.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama State vs. LSU Betting Trends

Alabama State has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Hornets have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs in three of three games this season.

LSU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, four out of the Tigers' nine games have gone over the point total.

