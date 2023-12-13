Alabama State vs. LSU December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (3-4) will meet the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
Alabama State vs. LSU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Baker: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyrell Ward: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
LSU Players to Watch
Alabama State vs. LSU Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|197th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|76.7
|151st
|142nd
|69
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|308th
|138th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|38.7
|26th
|125th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|27th
|295th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|136th
|323rd
|10.4
|Assists
|12.6
|220th
|295th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|96th
