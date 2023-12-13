The Auburn Tigers (6-2) take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Auburn has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.
  • The Tigers' 81.8 points per game are eight more points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Auburn is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn scored 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 64.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Auburn sunk more trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech W 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville - Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.