The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3) meet the Auburn Tigers (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Josh Banks: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamon Battle: 8.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Caleb Burgess: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank 19th 86.9 Points Scored 81 70th 275th 75.7 Points Allowed 64.8 69th 170th 33.7 Rebounds 37.8 42nd 56th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 12.3 27th 75th 8.9 3pt Made 7.5 178th 18th 18.1 Assists 18.5 15th 136th 11.3 Turnovers 12 190th

