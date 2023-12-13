A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Toronto Raptors (9-14) host the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) on December 13, 2023. The Raptors will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Hawks, losers of four straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fifth.

The Hawks put up an average of 122.2 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 113.8 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 113.8 points, Atlanta is 9-8.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (125 per game) than away (119.9). But they are also conceding more at home (126.4) than on the road (119.8).

Atlanta gives up 126.4 points per game at home, and 119.8 on the road.

This season the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (25.9 per game) than away (24.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries