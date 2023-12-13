Player prop bet options for Scottie Barnes, Trae Young and others are available when the Toronto Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -139) 10.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +132)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Young is 28.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average of 2.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
  • Young's assist average -- 10.5 -- is the same as Wednesday's over/under.
  • Young has hit 3.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +148)
  • The 20.0 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (19.5).
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Murray's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.9 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Murray has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -111)
  • Clint Capela's 10.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Wednesday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- 10.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (10.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -154)
  • Barnes' 19.8 points per game average is 1.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (9.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • Barnes has averaged 5.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Barnes has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +148)
  • The 20.7 points Pascal Siakam scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Wednesday (24.5).
  • His rebounding average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).
  • Siakam's assists average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

