Wednesday's game features the North Alabama Lions (5-5) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) clashing at The Buc Dome (on December 13) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 win for North Alabama.

The matchup has no set line.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

Venue: The Buc Dome

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 77, Charleston Southern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-7.9)

North Alabama (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Charleston Southern has put together a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season, while North Alabama is 4-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Buccaneers are 2-4-0 and the Lions are 4-4-0.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions put up 80.3 points per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 75.0 per contest (271st in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

North Alabama grabs 37.7 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball), compared to the 36.9 of its opponents.

North Alabama makes 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

North Alabama has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (119th in college basketball).

