The North Alabama Lions (5-5) are favored (by 6.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -6.5 142.5

North Alabama Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points six times.

North Alabama's contests this year have an average total of 155.3, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, North Alabama has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for North Alabama.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 6 75% 80.3 151.1 75.0 147.9 146.1 Charleston Southern 2 33.3% 70.8 151.1 72.9 147.9 144.7

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions score 7.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Buccaneers allow (72.9).

When North Alabama totals more than 72.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 4-4-0 2-0 4-4-0 Charleston Southern 1-5-0 1-2 2-4-0

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits

North Alabama Charleston Southern 5-1 Home Record 3-1 0-4 Away Record 0-4 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.0 73.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

