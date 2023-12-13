Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (9-14) play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, December 13, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet and BSSE
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Scottie Barnes
|Total Fantasy Pts
|901.8
|979.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|45.1
|42.6
|Fantasy Rank
|17
|11
Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Insights
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Young averages 26.8 points, 2.7 boards and 10.5 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
- The Hawks score 122.2 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 122.8 (28th in league) for a -12 scoring differential overall.
- The 44.5 rebounds per game Atlanta accumulates rank 11th in the NBA. Their opponents grab 44.5.
- The Hawks make 13.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4. They shoot 37% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.7%.
- Atlanta wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 13.5 (17th in league) while its opponents average 15.2.
Scottie Barnes & the Raptors
- Scottie Barnes' numbers for the season are 19.8 points, 5.6 assists and 9 boards per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Raptors average 111.9 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 113.8 per contest (17th in the NBA). They have a -44 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
- Toronto wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It collects 45.5 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.4 per contest.
- The Raptors hit 11.2 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (12.6).
- Toronto and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Raps commit 13.4 per game (16th in the league) and force 13.5 (16th in NBA play).
Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Scottie Barnes
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.2
|-2.8
|Usage Percentage
|31.4%
|24%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.1%
|56.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|4.1%
|14.1%
|Assist Pct
|43.3%
|24.3%
