Wednesday's contest between the UAB Blazers (4-5) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) going head to head at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 82-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The game has no set line.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 82, Alabama A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-10.8)

UAB (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Alabama A&M has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UAB, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in five games, while Blazers games have gone over six times.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 76.2 per contest (295th in college basketball).

UAB records 38.0 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 34.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

UAB knocks down 4.9 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than its opponents.

UAB has committed 1.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (182nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

