How to Watch UAB vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (4-5) take a three-game slide into a road contest against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8), who have dropped three straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on Bulldogs All-Access) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Florida International vs Florida Atlantic (7:00 PM ET | December 13)
- UTSA vs Little Rock (7:30 PM ET | December 13)
UAB Stats Insights
- This season, the Blazers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- The Blazers are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 247th.
- The Blazers score 72.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 87.8 the Bulldogs allow.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, UAB averaged 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (78.3).
- The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.6).
- UAB made 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% when playing at home and 36.7% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|McNeese
|L 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/1/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 87-68
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Montevallo
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drake
|-
|Bartow Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.