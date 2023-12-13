UAB vs. Alabama A&M December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) play the UAB Blazers (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on Bulldogs All-Access.
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
UAB Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan McLean: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Bryant: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
UAB vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|Alabama A&M Rank
|Alabama A&M AVG
|UAB AVG
|UAB Rank
|279th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|71.9
|238th
|358th
|87.3
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|228th
|235th
|31.7
|Rebounds
|35.7
|89th
|54th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.7
|40th
|354th
|4.0
|3pt Made
|4.3
|351st
|330th
|10.3
|Assists
|10.3
|330th
|357th
|15.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|183rd
