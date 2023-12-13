The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) play the UAB Blazers (4-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on Bulldogs All-Access.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

UAB Players to Watch

  • Dailin Smith: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Blackwell: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Omari Peek-Green: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dylan McLean: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Bryant: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

  • Smith: 13.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Blackwell: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Peek-Green: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • McLean: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryant: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison

Alabama A&M Rank Alabama A&M AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank
279th 69.5 Points Scored 71.9 238th
358th 87.3 Points Allowed 73.4 228th
235th 31.7 Rebounds 35.7 89th
54th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 11.7 40th
354th 4.0 3pt Made 4.3 351st
330th 10.3 Assists 10.3 330th
357th 15.7 Turnovers 11.9 183rd

