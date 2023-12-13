Two sliding teams meet when the UAB Blazers (4-5) visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they try to halt a three-game losing streak against the Blazers, who have lost three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Bulldogs All-Access Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -11.5 152.5

UAB Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, UAB and its opponents have gone over 152.5 combined points.

UAB has had an average of 148.8 points in its games this season, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Blazers have gone 3-5-0 ATS this season.

UAB has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.

The Blazers have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for UAB.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 5 62.5% 72.6 141 76.2 164 146.5 Alabama A&M 4 44.4% 68.4 141 87.8 164 148.5

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

The Blazers score 72.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 87.8 the Bulldogs allow.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 Alabama A&M 4-5-0 3-5 5-4-0

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Alabama A&M 17-2 Home Record 9-8 7-5 Away Record 5-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

